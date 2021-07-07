COVID: 1,010 new cases, 14 more victims

ROME, JUL 7 - There have been 1,010 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 14 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Wednesday. That compares with 907 new cases and 24 more victims Tuesday. Some 177,977 more tests have been done, compared with 74,649 Tuesday. The positivity rate is up from 0.47% to 0.56%. Intensive care cases have fallen by seven, and hospital admissions by 37. The case tally since the start of the epidemic is now 4,265,714, and the death toll 127,718. The recovered and discharged are now 4,096,156, up 1,735 on Tuesday. The currently positive are 41,840, down 739 in the last 24 hours. Some 40,426 people are in domestic isolation (-695). (ANSA).