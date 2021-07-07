Euros: Azzurri unite all Italians says Gravina
07 Luglio 2021
ROME, JUL 7 - The Italy side that has reached the final of Euro 2020 unites all Italians, Italian Soccer Federation (FIGC) President Gabriele Gravina said Wednesday. "This national team is a symbol of Italy's unity," he said after a federal council meeting. "It is the result of a simple and at the same time extraordinary equation: it is heart, plus soul and courage". Gravina said "all Club Italy has worked on an extraordinary project, the most beautiful result is not the final but all that this result is bringing to the country. "There is a concept of unity that emerges: all Italians needed a glue that is today given to these boys who are tracing and designing it since June 11". Italy beat Spain on penalties to reach Sunday's final against either Denmark or England at Wembley. (ANSA).
