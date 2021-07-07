Paediatrician gets 2 yrs for death of girl, 4

BRESCIA, JUL 7 - An Italian paediatrician got two years in jail Wednesday for manslaughter in the death of a four-year-old girl who died of an infection stemming from an untreated otitis in Brescia in 2018. Medical experts told the court that the doctor had been "superficial and negligent, and heavily lowered the girl's probability of survival". The father of the girl, Nicole Zacco, said "no one is going to give me my daughter back but with this sentence we obtain at least a little justice for what happened". Otitis is a general term for inflammation or infection of the ear. (ANSA).