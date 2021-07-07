'Ferrara discriminates foreigners' on council housing-court

(ANSAmed) - ROME, JUL 7 - The regulation on the assignment of council housing adopted by the municipality of Ferrara in March 2020 is "discriminatory" and will need to be modified, a local civil court ruled on Wednesday. The court said the parts of the regulation that need changing concerned the criteria of 'historic residence', which gives more points to those who have been living in Ferrara for longer, and the certification of 'absence of possessions' for foreign applicants. The court ruled in favor of a case presented by ASGI (the association of juridical studies on immigration) and two foreign women who, according to local press reports, had ended up in 342nd and 680th position in the waiting list for council housing. The first 157 positions in the ranking were occupied by Italians, the reports said. (ANSAmed).