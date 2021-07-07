Giorgetti signs decree on TV bonus

(ANSAmed) - ROME, JUL 7 - Italy's Industry Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti on Wednesday signed a decree to activate legislation for a bonus to buy a new television set with a 20% discount on the original price for a maximum of 100 euros. The television set will need to be compatible with new broadcasting standards. "Contrary to the previous incentive, which remains nevertheless in place and is therefore cumulative for those who have all the requirements", Giorgetti said the new bonus "is for all citizens" because there are no limits connected to the ISEE income means test. (ANSAmed).