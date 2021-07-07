Giorgetti signs decree on TV bonus

Man fined for installing Nazi eagle outside home
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Andria, donazione multiorgano all'ospedale «Bonomo»: prelevati cuore, polmoni, fegato, reni e cornee
i più letti
Scontro tra mezzo pesante e due auto su tratto lucano dell’A2: due morti e 4 feriti. Tra loro 2 bimbi illesi
07 Luglio 2021
(ANSAmed) - ROME, JUL 7 - Italy's Industry Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti on Wednesday signed a decree to activate legislation for a bonus to buy a new television set with a 20% discount on the original price for a maximum of 100 euros. The television set will need to be compatible with new broadcasting standards. "Contrary to the previous incentive, which remains nevertheless in place and is therefore cumulative for those who have all the requirements", Giorgetti said the new bonus "is for all citizens" because there are no limits connected to the ISEE income means test. (ANSAmed).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su