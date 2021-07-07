Mercoledì 07 Luglio 2021 | 16:37

Man fined for installing Nazi eagle outside home

'Ferrara discriminates foreigners' on council housing-court

Giorgetti signs decree on TV bonus

EU to adopt long-term action plan for rural areas

Soccer: Waiting for Eriksen with open arms says Inzaghi

Fresh heatwave hits Italy

72 mn euros seized in Europe from Cremona businessman

3 hurt by gunfire at Italy Euros win celebration in Avellino

Pope making 'satisfactory' recovery from colon op

House urges govt to grant Zaki citizenship

Euros: Mancini pays tribute to Carrà in victory tweet

Bari, c’è Marfella tra coloro che sono in sospeso. Berra potrebbe avere una seconda opportunità

BariIl caso
Bari, pesce scaduto in ristoranti sushi del centro: sequestri e denunce

BatIntervento di quasi trenta ore
Andria, donazione multiorgano all'ospedale «Bonomo»

BrindisiRintracciato e fermato dalla Polizia
Brindisi, sorpreso con 12,5 kg di eroina: arrestato

LecceIl caso
Lecce, era amore o raggiro? A processo funzionario del Comune

PotenzaTrasporti
Ferrovie, la Basilicata punta a un nuovo concetto di mobilità

HomeAmbiente
Ex Ilva, Legambiente chiede una «integrazione della Valutazione del danno sanitario»

MateraCarabinieri
Matera, furti ai distributori: nei guai due minorenni

FoggiaL'allarme
Foggia, la proprietaria dorme, i ladri svaligiano la casa

Conversano, un 50enne muore a 4 giorni dalla vaccinazione

Puglia, in arrivo una nuova ondata di caldo africano: picchi di 40 gradi

Scontro tra mezzo pesante e due auto su tratti lucano dell’A2: due morti e 4 feriti

Covid in Puglia, su oltre 7mila tamponi 60 nuovi positivi: 2 i morti

Ostuni, rompe un vetro per rientrare in casa: si taglia e muore dissanguato

Giorgetti signs decree on TV bonus

To buy a set compatible with new standards

(ANSAmed) - ROME, JUL 7 - Italy's Industry Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti on Wednesday signed a decree to activate legislation for a bonus to buy a new television set with a 20% discount on the original price for a maximum of 100 euros. The television set will need to be compatible with new broadcasting standards. "Contrary to the previous incentive, which remains nevertheless in place and is therefore cumulative for those who have all the requirements", Giorgetti said the new bonus "is for all citizens" because there are no limits connected to the ISEE income means test. (ANSAmed).

