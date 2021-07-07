Soccer: Waiting for Eriksen with open arms says Inzaghi

MILAN, JUL 7 - Inter Milan are waiting for Christian Eriksen with open arms after he collapsed with cardiac arrest in Denmark's opening Euro 2020 match against Finland, new Nerazzurri coach Simone Inzaghi said Wednesday. "Now Eriksen must think about resting, but I as Inter manager am waiting for him with open arms," said the former Lazio coach. "He is a player I was counting on, He is an Inter player, he'll need the time it will take (to recover) and meanwhile the club was prompt and good with (the acquisition from AC Milan of Turkey attacking midfielder Hakan) Çalhanoğlu, whom I've always liked a lot". Eriksen, 29, has been fitted with a defibrillator after his cardiac arrest, a device also used by 31-year-old Ajax and Netherlands star Daley Blind after he suffered a similar issue. But Serie A is said to be stricter than the Dutch league about ruling out players with defibrillators from contact sports. Blind has dismissed suggestions that Eriksen's career is over. Denmark has been inspired by the dramatic injury to their star player and have reached the Euros semi-final against England at Wembley Wednesday night. In other remarks Wednesday, Inzaghi said it would be a "very big challenge" to defend Inter's Serie A title. (ANSA).