Fresh heatwave hits Italy

ROME, JUL 7 - A fresh heatwave has hit Italy with an African anticyclone pushing temperatures up to 40 degrees in the south and close to that mark in the centre. The heat will break in the north with a wave of thunderstorms. An orange heat alert, the second highest, is in force Wednesday in Bologna, Bolzano, Campobasso, Florence, Frosinone, Latina, Palermo, Perugia and Rieti. In the northwestern region of Piedmont there is a yellow alert for bad weather and flooding. (ANSA).