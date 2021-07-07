72 mn euros seized in Europe from Cremona businessman

MILAN, JUL 7 - Italian police on Wednesday seized some 72 million euros in assets in Italy and other European countries from a Cremona businessman they said had been engaging in tax fraud and evasion on a massive scale. Cremona tax police went into action in several Italian provinces but also in Belgium, Bulgaria, Germany and Switzerland, with the help of Eurojust, the EU agency for judicial cooperation. Police said the probe was spawned by dozens of reports of suspect e-commerce operations by companies owned by businessman Marco Melega. The companies allegedly laundered huge sums of money from Web fraud, police said. The companies pretended to sell wines, fuel, electronic products and other goods at bargain-basement prices, but never delivered them, police said. The over 2,000 fraudulent transactions committed amounted to some 2.4 million euros in profits on non-existent operations worth over 6.5 million euros, police said. Police were alerted by a report from satirical investigative TV show Striscia La Notizia which highlighted complaints from several defrauded clients. Companies in Cremona, Milan, Brescia, Rome, Verona, Trieste, Turin, Bologna, and Piacenza filed false invoices between 2014 and 2019, police said. (ANSA).