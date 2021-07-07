Pope making 'satisfactory' recovery from colon op

ROME, JUL 7 - Pope Francis making a "satisfactory" recovery from Sunday's colon operation having been taken off a drip and is feeding "regularly", Vatican press office chief Matteo Bruni said Wednesday. Bruni said a tissue test had shown that the pope had been suffering from severe diverticular stenosis, a narrowing of the colon, and had also had signs of sclerosis linked to the diverticulitis. "The post-operation progress of His Holiness is continuing to be regular and satisfactory," Bruni said. "The Holy Father has continued to feed regularly and has suspended the infusion therapy. "The definitive histological examination has confirmed a severe diverticular stenosis with signs of sclerotising diverticulitis." Bruni added that "Pope Francis is touched by the many messages and the affection received in these days and expresses his gratitude for the sympathy and prayer". Francis is set to continue on a liquid diet for another day or so while his stitches heal. Experts have said the risk of complications from this routine operation is very low. The pope is in the same part of Rome's Gemelli Hospital where the late John Paul II had several procedures and has a small chapel in his room. He has been up and walking since Tuesday. (ANSA).