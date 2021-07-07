3 hurt by gunfire at Italy Euros win celebration in Avellino

AVELLINO, JUL 7 - Three people were hurt by gunfire during celebrations of Italy's Euro semi-final over Spain in Avellino Tuesday night. An unidentified man shot at least six rounds during the street party involving thousands of people in the city south of Naples. The injured are a 28-year-old man, who suffered a flesh wound to the armpit, and a 48-year-old and 26-year-old father and son hit in the left thigh and the left side, police said. The father and son have criminal records while the third man does not. Unconfirmed reports say that a video shows one of those wounded shouting "I'll kill you with my bare hands". Police have said the three may have been hit accidentally by someone firing off celebratory rounds, or may have been deliberately targeted by someone acting under the cloak of the party. They said it may have been a "reckoning" among criminals. (ANSA).