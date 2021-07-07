Mercoledì 07 Luglio 2021 | 13:00

ROME

OECD sounds alarm about youth unemployment in Italy

Jobless rate for young people reached 33.8% in January - report

OECD sounds alarm about youth unemployment in Italy

ROME, JUL 7 - The OECD sounded the alarm about youth unemployment in Italy in its latest employment outlook report on Wednesday. It said Italian youth unemployment went from the already high level of 28.7% to 33.8% in January 2021. It said Italy was one of the few OECD countries in which youth unemployment remained close to its peak level throughout the spring of 2021. Youth unemployment for the OECD as a whole, for example, peaked at 19% in April 2020 but came back down to 15% in April 2021. The OECD forecast that Italy's general unemployment rate would get back to pre-COVID levels in the third quarter of 2022. It said unemployment in Italy went from 9.5% in the fourth quarter of 2019 to 10.5% in May 2021. (ANSA).

