Euros: Mancini pays tribute to Carrà in victory tweet

ROME, JUL 7 - Italy coach Roberto Mancini paid tribute to Raffaella Carrà, a much-loved Italian singer, dancer and TV presenter who died aged 78 on Monday, in a tweet posted Wednesday celebrating his side's victory over Spain in the Euro 2020 semi-finals. "Ma che musica maestro," tweeted Mancini (But what music maestro), a reference to a song Carrà sang in the opening credits of one of her shows, Canzonissima 1970. The tweet featured a photo of the Azzurri players celebrating with the shirt of Lorenzo Spinazzola, who had been one of the national team's star performers at the tournament before suffering an Achilles tendon injury in the quarter-final win over Belgium. (ANSA).