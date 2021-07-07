EC revises up Italy's 2021 GDP forecast to 5%

ROME, JUL 7 - The European Commission said in its summer economic forecasts on Wednesday that it expects Italy's GDP to rise 5% in 2021 and 4.2% in 2022. "The forecast for 2021 is significantly higher than in spring," the Commission said. "This is due to the sizeable upward revision to GDP in the first quarter and the stronger-than-expected response of economic activity to the easing of mobility and business restrictions". In the spring the EC had forecast growth of 4.2% this year and 4.4% in 2022. "Public and private investment, supported by firms' decreasing uncertainty about their demand outlook and the implementation of the Recovery and Resilience Plan, is set to remain the leading growth driver," the EC added. "Private consumption is expected to rebound sizeably, helped by improving labour market prospects and the gradual unwinding of accumulated savings". (ANSA).