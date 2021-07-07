Retail sales rose in May says ISTAT

House urges govt to grant Zaki citizenship
ROME
07 Luglio 2021
ROME, JUL 7 - ISTAT said Italian retail sales increased by 0.2% in value terms in May with respect to April and by 0.4% in volume terms. The national statistics agency said retail sales were up by 13.3% in value terms with respect to May 2020, when Italy was still in the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, and by 14.1% in volume terms. (ANSA).
