Pope still doing well after 3rd night in hospital

ROME, JUL 7 - Pope Francis's third night in Rome's Policlinico Gemelli hospital after he had colon surgery on Sunday was again tranquil, sources at the hospital said on Wednesday. The Argentine pontiff's post-op progress is positive, the sources said. Francis started to eat small meals and make his first steps on Tuesday following the three-hour operation. He is expected to spend five more days in hospital unless there are complications. (ANSA).