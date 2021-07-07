Pope still doing well after 3rd night in hospital

House urges govt to grant Zaki citizenship
ROME
07 Luglio 2021
ROME, JUL 7 - Pope Francis's third night in Rome's Policlinico Gemelli hospital after he had colon surgery on Sunday was again tranquil, sources at the hospital said on Wednesday. The Argentine pontiff's post-op progress is positive, the sources said. Francis started to eat small meals and make his first steps on Tuesday following the three-hour operation. He is expected to spend five more days in hospital unless there are complications. (ANSA).
