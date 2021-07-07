COVID-19: Italy passes 55-million-jabs mark - Speranza

ROME, JUL 7 - Health Minister Roberto Speranza said that Italy's COVID-19 vaccination campaign is reaching a new milestone on Wednesday by crossing the 55-million-jabs mark, while stressing that the battle against the coronavirus is far from over. "We are still inside the epidemic," Speranza told a heating of parliament's commission on implementing fiscal federalism. "But thanks, above all, to the vaccination campaign, today we pass the mark of 55 million shots given in our country. "We are in a better position to be able to set our targets and the targets of the coming months and plan a reform of the national health system that benefits from the lessons learned during these months". (ANSA).