Mercoledì 07 Luglio 2021 | 11:04

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
COVID-19: Italy passes 55-million-jabs mark - Speranza

COVID-19: Italy passes 55-million-jabs mark - Speranza

 
ROME
Pope still doing well after 3rd night in hospital

Pope still doing well after 3rd night in hospital

 
ROME
Euros: Italy 'one step from dream' after victory over Spain

Euros: Italy 'one step from dream' after victory over Spain

 
ROME
Firms, govts shd do more on gender parity - Draghi

Firms, govts shd do more on gender parity - Draghi

 
TURIN
Turin catches firestarter after 25 cars torched

Turin catches firestarter after 25 cars torched

 
RAVENNA
Man gets 24 yrs for strangling wife near Ravenna

Man gets 24 yrs for strangling wife near Ravenna

 
ROME
COVID: 907 new cases, 24 more victims

COVID: 907 new cases, 24 more victims

 
ROME
Centre right puts up Bernardo in Milan, Maresca in Naples

Centre right puts up Bernardo in Milan, Maresca in Naples

 
LIVORNO
Man arrested for beating wife to death on Elba

Man arrested for beating wife to death on Elba

 
ROME
Battle over homophobia bill rages on

Battle over homophobia bill rages on

 
ROME
Golf: Molinari, Migliozzi lead 8 Italians at Scottish Open

Golf: Molinari, Migliozzi lead 8 Italians at Scottish Open

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari, c’è Marfella tra coloro che sono in sospeso. Berra potrebbe avere una seconda opportunità

Bari, c’è Marfella tra coloro che sono in sospeso. Berra potrebbe avere una seconda opportunità

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariIl giallo
Bisceglie, un cadavere in mare: è mistero

Bisceglie, un cadavere in mare: è mistero

 
FoggiaL'allarme
Foggia, la proprietaria dorme, i ladri svaligiano la casa

Foggia, la proprietaria dorme, i ladri svaligiano la casa

 
TarantoAmbiente
A Taranto la casa dei delfini liberati dai parchi acquatici

A Taranto la casa dei delfini liberati dai parchi acquatici

 
PotenzaIl caso
Tifoso investito nel Potentino: messa in prova per 18 ultras

Tifoso investito nel Potentino: messa in prova per 18 ultras

 
HomeIl fatto
Lecce, fidanzati uccisi in aula il racconto dei testimoni

Lecce, fidanzati uccisi: in aula il racconto dei testimoni

 
Homel'inchiesta
Bari, i presunti finanziatori di terroristi si sono avvalsi della facoltà di non rispondere

Bari, i presunti finanziatori di terroristi si sono avvalsi della facoltà di non rispondere

 
MateraLa proposta
Covid: Coldiretti e Affi, ricominciamo con un fiore in Puglia e Basilicata

Covid: Coldiretti e Affi, ricominciamo con un fiore in Puglia e Basilicata

 
Brindisi
Furti in casa

Furti in casa nel Brindisino con le mascherine chirurgiche: tre arresti

 

i più letti

Puglia, in arrivo una nuova ondata di caldo africano: picchi di 40 gradi

Puglia, in arrivo una nuova ondata di caldo africano: picchi di 40 gradi

Scontro tra mezzo pesante e due auto su tratti lucano dell’A2: due morti e 4 feriti

Scontro tra mezzo pesante e due auto su tratto lucano dell’A2: due morti e 4 feriti. Tra loro 2 bimbi illesi

Covid in Puglia, su oltre 7mila tamponi 60 nuovi positivi: 2 i morti

Covid in Puglia, su oltre 7mila tamponi 60 nuovi positivi: 2 i morti

Vaccini, ci sono 46mila dosi J&J in Puglia ma l'utilizzo è ormai nullo

Vaccini, ci sono 46mila dosi J&J in Puglia ma l'utilizzo è ormai nullo

Brindisi , preside ed ex sottosegretario intonaca i muri della sua scuola

Brindisi , preside ed ex sottosegretario intonaca i muri della sua scuola

ROME

Euros: Italy 'one step from dream' after victory over Spain

Azzurri progress to final with triumph in penalty shoot-out

Euros: Italy 'one step from dream' after victory over Spain

ROME, JUL 7 - Italy are in Sunday's Euro 2020 final at Wembley after beating Spain in a penalty shoot-out on Tuesday to keep their dream alive after being on the back foot for long spells during the match Jorginho slotted home the decisive spot-kick for a 4-2 win the shoot out. Regulation and extra time had ended 1-1 after a superb strike by Federico Chiesa on the hour mark was cancelled out by Spain substitute Alvaro Morata. "The emotion is indescribable," goalkeeper Gigi Donnarumma, who made several good saves during the match and stopped a spot-kick by Morata in the shoot-out, told RAI television. "Now we just have the last step to go to make our dream come true. "Spain were really good but this Italy team has great heart. "We don't give a centimetre, even as we suffered right up to the end. "Credit to our opponents, who caused us a lot of trouble". The Azzurri, who are unbeaten in a record 33 games and are on a 14-match winning streak, will face the winner of the other semi between England and Denmark. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it