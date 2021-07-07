Euros: Italy 'one step from dream' after victory over Spain

ROME, JUL 7 - Italy are in Sunday's Euro 2020 final at Wembley after beating Spain in a penalty shoot-out on Tuesday to keep their dream alive after being on the back foot for long spells during the match Jorginho slotted home the decisive spot-kick for a 4-2 win the shoot out. Regulation and extra time had ended 1-1 after a superb strike by Federico Chiesa on the hour mark was cancelled out by Spain substitute Alvaro Morata. "The emotion is indescribable," goalkeeper Gigi Donnarumma, who made several good saves during the match and stopped a spot-kick by Morata in the shoot-out, told RAI television. "Now we just have the last step to go to make our dream come true. "Spain were really good but this Italy team has great heart. "We don't give a centimetre, even as we suffered right up to the end. "Credit to our opponents, who caused us a lot of trouble". The Azzurri, who are unbeaten in a record 33 games and are on a 14-match winning streak, will face the winner of the other semi between England and Denmark. (ANSA).