Firms, govts shd do more on gender parity - Draghi

ROME, JUL 6 - Businesses and governments should do more to foster gender parity, Premier Mario Draghi said in a message to the third plenary session of G20 Empower Tuesday. "We should demand more information from businesses on the gender wage gap. Firms should ensure that a sufficient number of qualified women are pre-selected for candidacies. Governments can do more to increase the number of women in science and related sectors in rapid growth," he said. "G20 Empower is an important forum to address gender inequalities; as president of the G20, Italy fully supports this effort". (ANSA).