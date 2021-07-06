Martedì 06 Luglio 2021 | 19:15

ROME
Firms, govts shd do more on gender parity - Draghi

TURIN
Turin catches firestarter after 25 cars torched

RAVENNA
Man gets 24 yrs for strangling wife near Ravenna

ROME
COVID: 907 new cases, 24 more victims

ROME
Centre right puts up Bernardo in Milan, Maresca in Naples

LIVORNO
Man arrested for beating wife to death on Elba

ROME
Battle over homophobia bill rages on

ROME
Golf: Molinari, Migliozzi lead 8 Italians at Scottish Open

MILAN
Man gets life for murdering partner with shotgun

ROME
COVID: Speranza urges caution amid variants' spread

ROME
Boy's remains found in Etruscan outpost in Campania

Bari, c’è Marfella tra coloro che sono in sospeso. Berra potrebbe avere una seconda opportunità

Japigia non è Terra dei fuochi: la protesta del comitato in piazza Prefettura

Lecce, fidanzati uccisi in aula il racconto dei testimoni

Bari, i presunti finanziatori di terroristi si sono avvalsi della facoltà di non rispondere

Lucera, assalto al bancomat della Bpm: pizzicato uno dei malviventi

Aerospazio, il Mam per la prima volta in Italia: farà tappa in Puglia

Covid: Coldiretti e Affi, ricominciamo con un fiore in Puglia e Basilicata

Basilicata, vaccinato il 55,7 per cento dei lucani

Furti in casa nel Brindisino con le mascherine chirurgiche: tre arresti

 

Puglia, sono 15 i nuovi casi positivi per l'infezione da Covid-19

Alessia Marcuzzi a Roseto Valfortore: è il paese della mamma

Vieste, trovata morta la 12enne scomparsa tra le onde

E la cannoniera sparò su Santo Spirito

Scontro tra mezzo pesante e due auto su tratti lucano dell’A2: due morti e 4 feriti

ROME

Italy backs fight agst inequalities PM tells G20 Empower

ROME, JUL 6 - Businesses and governments should do more to foster gender parity, Premier Mario Draghi said in a message to the third plenary session of G20 Empower Tuesday. "We should demand more information from businesses on the gender wage gap. Firms should ensure that a sufficient number of qualified women are pre-selected for candidacies. Governments can do more to increase the number of women in science and related sectors in rapid growth," he said. "G20 Empower is an important forum to address gender inequalities; as president of the G20, Italy fully supports this effort". (ANSA).

