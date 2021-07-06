Turin catches firestarter after 25 cars torched

TURIN, JUL 6 - Turin police on Tuesday arrested a 30-year-old Nigerian man on suspicion of torching at least 25 cars in the northern Italian city earlier in the day. Police found some eight vehicles on fire in the city centre in the early hours of the morning, as well as a tobacconist's and the outside dining area of a restaurant. Then, at around noon, a blaze engulfed another 15 cars on the outskirts of Turin, at the former Fiat factory at Mirafiori, and later in the day a few more were set alight at the ex-Fiat plant, the Lingotto. No one was hurt. Police identified the man, who has not been named, after viewing CCTV footage of the attack on the tonacconist's. (ANSA).