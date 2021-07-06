Man gets 24 yrs for strangling wife near Ravenna

RAVENNA, JUL 6 - A 40-year-old Italian man got 24 years in jail Tuesday for strangling his 31-year-old Italian wife near Ravenna in December 2019. Riccardo Pondi was found guilty of murdering Elisa Bravi in the bedroom of the villetta at Glorie di Bagnacavallo on the night of December 18-19 that year. Police said he killed her after two months of degenerating relations culminated in a blazing row. Prosecutors had requested a life term for Pondi. (ANSA).