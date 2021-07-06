COVID: 907 new cases, 24 more victims

ROME, JUL 6 - There have been 907 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 24 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Tuesday. That compares to 480 new cases and 31 more victims Monday. Some 192,424 more tests have been done, compared to 74,649 Monday. The positivity rate is down from 0.60% to 0.47%. Intensive care cases are down four, and hospital admissions down 66. The case tally since the start of the epidemic is now 4,264,704, and the death toll 127,704. The recovered and discharged are now 4,094,421, up 1,835 on Monday. The currently positive are 42,579, down 952 on Monday. Some 41,121 people are in domestic isolation (-882). (ANSA).