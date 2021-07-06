Centre right puts up Bernardo in Milan, Maresca in Naples

ROME, JUL 6 - The centre right on Tuesday put up Luca Bernardo as their mayoral candidate in Milan, and Catello Maresca as mayoral candidate in Naples. The candidacies were agreed at a summit featuring Matteo Salvini's League party, Giorgia Meloni's Brothers of Italy, and Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia. The elections will take place some time between mid-September and mid-October. (ANSA).