Man arrested for beating wife to death on Elba

LIVORNO, JUL 6 - A 45-year-old Moroccan bricklayer was arrested Tuesday for beating his 59-year-old Italian wife to death on the island of Elba on May 1. The man claimed his wife fell and sustained her fatal injuries in a domestic accident, but police have now said he beat her to death with a stick. The woman's body was found in their municipal flat at Portoferraio. The couple had been married for about 15 years, police said. The man has been charged with premeditated murder following domestic abuse. (ANSA).