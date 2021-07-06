Martedì 06 Luglio 2021 | 17:35

ROME
COVID: 907 new cases, 24 more victims

ROME
Centre right puts up Bernardo in Milan, Maresca in Naples

LIVORNO
Man arrested for beating wife to death on Elba

ROME
Battle over homophobia bill rages on

ROME
Golf: Molinari, Migliozzi lead 8 Italians at Scottish Open

MILAN
Man gets life for murdering partner with shotgun

ROME
COVID: Speranza urges caution amid variants' spread

ROME
Boy's remains found in Etruscan outpost in Campania

ROME
Italy's ICUs almost empty of COVID-19 patients

TURIN
Turin hunts firestarters after 25 cars torched

ROME
Raffaella Carrà's funeral to take place Friday

Serie C
Bari, c’è Marfella tra coloro che sono in sospeso. Berra potrebbe avere una seconda opportunità

BariLa novità
Bari, il tartufo una risorsa per tutta l'Alta Murgia

FoggiaIl caso
Lucera, assalto al bancomat della Bpm: pizzicato uno dei malviventi

LecceLa curiosità
Troppa fatica arrivare in spiaggia, a San Cataldo la tintarella si prende sulla panchina

TarantoLa novità
Aerospazio, il Mam per la prima volta in Italia: farà tappa in Puglia

MateraLa proposta
Covid: Coldiretti e Affi, ricominciamo con un fiore in Puglia e Basilicata

Potenzabollettino regionale
Basilicata, vaccinato il 55,7 per cento dei lucani

Brindisi
Furti in casa

BatL'incidente
Spinazzola: scontro con un camion, muore 50enne

Puglia, sono 15 i nuovi casi positivi per l'infezione da Covid-19

Alessia Marcuzzi a Roseto Valfortore: è il paese della mamma

Vieste, trovata morta la 12enne scomparsa tra le onde

E la cannoniera sparò su Santo Spirito

Scontro tra mezzo pesante e due auto su tratti lucano dell’A2: due morti e 4 feriti

ROME

Battle over homophobia bill rages on

PD, M5S reject IV's watered-down compromise

ROME, JUL 6 - The battle over a bill designed to combat homophobia was continuing to rage on Tuesday, with the backers of the package rejecting a compromise that they said would water it down. The so-called Zan bill has been at the centre of tension for weeks, with the Vatican recently getting involved, expressing concerns that it could breach the Lateran Treaty that regulates relations between the Italian State and the Holy See/Catholic Church. The Vatican and conservative Italian political parties are worried that the bill could curb freedom of expression, in part because it allegedly leaves areas open to interpretation by courts because it is too vague. The bill's sponsor, Alessandro Zan of the centre-left Democratic Party (PD), argues that the bill would not crimp freedom of expression, and Catholic conservatives would still be able to state that they find homosexuality sinful. The bill would make homophobia an aggravating factor in acts of violence or discrimination like racism already is. The bill would also set up an anti-discrimination day that private Catholic schools would be expected to take part in. The centrist Italia Viva (IV) party, which says it backs the bill, has proposed amendments to it which it says would suffice to win the support of Matteo Salvini's right-wing League. But the PD and the 5-Star Movement (M5S) have rejected this compromise and are set to push for the bill to get a slot in the Senate schedule next week - it has already passed the Lower House. "If IV vote united in favour in the Senate, we have the numbers to get it through," said Zan. League lawmaker Andrea Ostellari, meanwhile, has proposed amending the bill by taking out any reference to "gender identity". (ANSA).

