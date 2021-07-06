Golf: Molinari, Migliozzi lead 8 Italians at Scottish Open

ROME, JUL 6 - Italy's 2018 British Open winner Francesco Molinari and recent US Open fourth-place finisher Guido Migliozzi lead an eight-strong Italian challenge in this week's Scottish Open, the event leading up to the 149th edition of The Open (15-18 July at Royal St. Georges Golf Club in Sandwich, Kent ). Also featuring alongside Italy's two stars are Molinari's older brother Edoardo, Francesco Laporta (recently fourth at the Irish Open), Renato Paratore, Nino Bertasio, Lorenzo Gagli and Andrea Pavan. A strong field sees five of the world's top ten golfers including world number one and US Open winner Jon Rahm, no 3 Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa (fourth), Xander Schauffele (fifth) and Tyrrell Hatton (10th). (ANSA).