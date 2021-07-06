Man gets life for murdering partner with shotgun

MILAN, JUL 6 - A 47-year-old factory worker got life in jail Tuesday for murdering his 47-year-old partner with a shotgun in April last year because she wanted to leave him. Antonio Vena was found guilty of premeditated murder in the murder of Milanese tram driver Alessandra Cità at Truccazzano near Milan on the night of April 18-19 2020. Vena, a former hunting warden, shot Cità several times in her sleep with a pump-action shotgun. The pair had been together for nine years. (ANSA).