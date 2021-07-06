COVID: Speranza urges caution amid variants' spread

ROME, JUL 6 - Health Minister Roberto Speranza on Tuesday urged caution in the COVID fight amid a surge in variants in Europe and the world saying the pandemic is not over. "We must be aware that the pandemic is not yet over," he said at an event organised by financial publication Fortune Italia. "It is not finished. This is shown by the numbers of other European countries and in the world that are seeing contagion rising despite the high rate of vaccinations. "So the utmost attention, the utmost caution, the utmost prudence (must be shown) and "we must) continue this imposing work, our vaccination campaign, which is the most important weapon we have to end this season". (ANSA).