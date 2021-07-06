Italy's ICUs almost empty of COVID-19 patients

ROME, JUL 6 - Italy's intensive-care units are almost empty of COVID-19 patients, according to the latest monitoring report of the National Agency for Regional Health Services (AGENAS). It said that on July 5 only 2% of the nation's ICU places were taken up by coronavirus sufferers, compared to 41% at the end of March. The report said the occupation rate for ordinary hospital places was also 2%, down from 44% late in March. The improvement came about thanks to an acceleration in the nation's vaccination campaign. (ANSA).