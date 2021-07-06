Turin hunts firestarters after 25 cars torched

TURIN, JUL 6 - Turin is hunting firestarters after pyromaniacs torched 25 cars in the northern Italian city on Tuesday. Police found some 10 vehicles on fire in the city centre in the early hours of the morning, as well as a tobacconist's and the outside dining area of a restaurant. Then, at around noon, a blaze engulfed another 15 cars on the outskirts of Turin. No one has been hurt. Police are viewing CCTV footage. (ANSA).