World's largest cherry grown in Italy

ROME, JUL 6 - The world's largest cherry has been grown in Italy, farmers group Coldiretti said after filing it with Guinness World Records Tuesday. The mammoth fruit weighs in at just over 33 grammes, Coldiretti said. Of the Carmen variety, the cheery was grown at the Pecetto farm in the province of Turin, owned by the Rosso family. The record was broken despite 2021 being a bad year for Italian fruit with one out of four cherries being lost to bad weather, Coldiretti said. "Despite this Italy is the main producer in the European Union with almost 30,000 hectares cultivated situated fro 62% in Puglia, followed by Campania, Emilia-Romagna, Veneto e Lazio," the farm group said. (ANSA).