Worker crushed to death by digger near Cuneo

CUNEO, JUL 6 - A factory worker was crushed to death by a mechanical digger near Cuneo on Tuesday, local sources said. The 41-year-old man was killed when the mini-digger overturned while he was removing machinery for an old cable-way in a steep wooded area of private land at Ormea. Emergency crews and a helicopter rushed to the scene but there was nothing to be done for the victim. An autopsy has been ordered. Italy is in the middle of a spate of workplace accident deaths which has spurred calls to up workplace safety. The death of the 22-year-old mother of a five-year-old boy, Luana D'Orazio, in a textile mill accident near Prato on May 3, placed the issue at the centre of public debate once again. Another five people died at work in the first week of May, in accidents. They were followed by six more last month. Premier Mario Draghi said that more must be done on workplace safety. Over 2,000 additional workplace safety inspectors will be hired adding to the 4,500 now on duty, he said. (ANSA).