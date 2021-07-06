Martedì 06 Luglio 2021 | 14:10

ROME
Raffaella Carrà's funeral to take place Friday

Raffaella Carrà's funeral to take place Friday

 
ROME
World's largest cherry grown in Italy

World's largest cherry grown in Italy

 
ROME
Hunt on for Leonardo's DNA, 14 living relatives found

Hunt on for Leonardo's DNA, 14 living relatives found

 
ROME
Hunt on for Leonardo's DNA, 14 living relatives found

Hunt on for Leonardo's DNA, 14 living relatives found

 
CUNEO
Worker crushed to death by digger near Cuneo

Worker crushed to death by digger near Cuneo

 
ROME
Pope tests OK, had breakfast

Pope tests OK, had breakfast

 
ROME
Italy's growth potential could double with NRRP - Franco

Italy's growth potential could double with NRRP - Franco

 
ROME
Hunt on for Leonardo's DNA, 14 living descendants found

Hunt on for Leonardo's DNA, 14 living descendants found

 
ROME
Seoul intelligence chief working on pope trip to North Korea

Seoul intelligence chief working on pope trip to North Korea

 
ROME
Recovery strengthening, 5% growth possible - Visco

Recovery strengthening, 5% growth possible - Visco

 
ROME
22 mn seized from Cegalin group in tax-fraud case

22 mn seized from Cegalin group in tax-fraud case

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari, c’è Marfella tra coloro che sono in sospeso. Berra potrebbe avere una seconda opportunità

Bari, c'è Marfella tra coloro che sono in sospeso. Berra potrebbe avere una seconda opportunità

 

Covid news h 24Il caso
«Quarta dose per diventare immortali», le scritte no vax su muro hub Foggia

«Quarta dose per diventare immortali», le scritte no vax su muro hub Foggia

 
TarantoAmbiente
Ex Ilva, la Cassazione conferma il risarcimento per le case deprezzate

Ex Ilva, la Cassazione conferma il risarcimento per le case deprezzate

 
Potenzabollettino regionale
Basilicata, vaccinato il 55,7 per cento dei lucani

Basilicata, vaccinato il 55,7 per cento dei lucani

 
Brindisi
Furti in casa

Furti in casa nel Brindisino con le mascherine chirurgiche: tre arresti

 
BatL'incidente
Spinazzola: scontro con un camion, muore 50enne

Spinazzola: scontro con un camion, muore 50enne

 
BariLa realtà aumentata
Policlinico Bari, il 3D entra in sala operatoria: in Ortopedia i primi tre interventi al ginocchio

Policlinico Bari, il 3D entra in sala operatoria: in Ortopedia i primi tre interventi al ginocchio

 
LecceIl caso
Omicidio fidanzati Lecce: supplemento perizia, De Marco capace

Omicidio fidanzati Lecce: supplemento perizia, De Marco capace

 
PotenzaInfrastrutture
Basilicata, la Regione vuole rimettere le ali

Basilicata, la Regione vuole rimettere le ali

 

ROME

Hunt on for Leonardo's DNA, 14 living descendants found

New family tree from father and half-brother dates back to 1331

Hunt on for Leonardo's DNA, 14 living descendants found

ROME, JUL 6 - The hunt is on for Leonardo da Vinci's DNA, after 14 living descendants were found, experts on the Renaissance genius say in an article published in the Human Evolution journal. Leonardo's family tree from 1331 to today, comprising 21 generations from father to son, has been reconstructed from historical documents after decades of study, said Alessandro Vezzosi, founder of the Museo Ideale Leonardo da Vinci, and Agnese Sabato, president of the Leonardo Da Vinci Heritage Association. No fewer than 14 living descendants in the male line have been identified, 13 of them hitherto unknown, said the study. The findings will help reconstruct the genetic profile of the great artist, scientist, thinker and supreme exemplar of the Renaissance man. Vezzosi told ANSA that "we had already identified in 2016 35 of Leonardo's living descendants, but they were mostly indirect, the fruit of parallel relations also in the female line, as in the best-known case of the director Franco Zeffirelli: so they were not people who could give us useful information on Leonardo's DNA and in particular on the Y chromosome, which is transmitted to male descendants and remains almost unchanged for 25 generations". The breakthrough may now come from the new direct descendants in the male line, stemming from his father Ser Piero and his half-brother Domenico, who are now alive, said Vezzosi. "They are aged between one and 85, they don't live right in Vinci but in neighbouring municipalities as far as Versilia (on the Tuscan coast) and they have ordinary jobs like a clerk, a surveyor, an artisan," Vezzosi said. Their DNA will be analysed in the coming months to contribute to the research of an international task force, The Leonardo Da Vinci DNA Project, led by Jesse Ausubelof Rockefeller University in New York and supported by the Richard Lounsbery Foundation. The project also involves the J. Craig Venter Institute at La Jolla in California, and several other universities and high-profile research centres, including the Department of Biology of the University of Florence, directed by David Caramelli. (ANSA).

