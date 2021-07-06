Italy's growth potential could double with NRRP - Franco

ROME, JUL 6 - Economy Minister Daniele Franco said Tuesday that Italy's growth potential could more than double thanks to the COVID-19 NRRP recovery plan. "Before the pandemic crisis, potential growth was estimated to be 0.6% a year," Franco told the annual assembly of Italian Banking Association ABI. "With the completion of the investments and reforms foreseen in the plan, this could go up to 1.4%". He said Italy should get back to its pre-pandemic level of economic activity by the third quarter of 2022. The minister added that growth of 5% or more this year "appears achievable". (ANSA).