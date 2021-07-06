Pope tests OK, had breakfast

Raffaella Carrà's funeral to take place Friday
ROME, JUL 6 - Pope Francis had routine tests Tuesday after his colon operation Sunday and the results were "good", the director of the Vatican press office Matteo Bruni said. Francis also had breakfast, read some newspapers and got up for a short walk, Bruni said. Bruni said Francis slept well during the night and his post-op progress was "regular". (ANSA).
