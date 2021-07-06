Seoul intelligence chief working on pope trip to North Korea
ROME
06 Luglio 2021
ROME, JUL 6 - Park Jie-won, the head of South Korea's intelligence services, has said he is working on a possible visit by Pope Francis to North Korea, Vatican news agency Fides reported on Tuesday, citing local sources. Park said that he would meet with Archbishop Kim Hee-jung and the Apostolic Nuncio in South Korea, Archbishop Alfred Xuereb, to discuss Pope Francis' visit to Pyongyang during a Catholic Mass in Mokpo, Fides reported. Pope Francis reportedly expressed willingness to visit North Korea if formally invited during an audience in the Vatican in 2018 with South Korean President Moon Jae-in. During the audience Moon passed on a "verbal invitation" from North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. (ANSA).
