Recovery strengthening, 5% growth possible - Visco

ROME, JUL 6 - The Italian economy is set to grow by as much as 5% this year as it rebounds from the economic earthquake caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco said Tuesday. "The economic recovery is consolidating in Italy, thanks to the progress of the vaccination campaign and the improvement of the health situation," Visco told the annual assembly of Italian Banking Association ABI. He said the forecasts that the central bank will release on July 16 will see growth strengthening decisively in the second half of the year and "the average for the year could reach 5%, recouping over half of the product lost in 2020". He said that Italy's banks must "continue to work with correctness and far-sightedness" to contribute to "support the definitive exit from the pandemic crisis and the relaunch of our economy". He said some small banks in Italy could be faced with crisis in the near future as some "grave situations of fragility" had been detected, but he added that the central bank was ready to intervene. (ANSA).