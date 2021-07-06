22 mn seized from Cegalin group in tax-fraud case

ROME, JUL 6 - Milan finance police on Tuesday impounded almost 22 million euros from Cegalin, a group that provides cleaning services for hotels, in relation to a probe into alleged tax fraud, sources said. A number of the group's managers are under investigation in relation to a mechanism used to outsource work to cooperatives between 2013 and 2017, the sources said. With this system, value-added tax and the workers' social-security contributions were allegedly not paid in and the money was allegedly moved abroad via false invoices. (ANSA).