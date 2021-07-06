Another tranquil night for Pope Francis

Seoul intelligence chief working on pope trip to North Korea
ROME
06 Luglio 2021
ROME, JUL 6 - Pope Francis had another tranquil night at Rome's Gemelli hospital following colon surgery on Sunday, source said Tuesday. The Argentine pontiff is set to stay in hospital for six more days, unless there are complications. The sources said Francis is progressing as expected after the three-hour operation. On Monday the Vatican said that the pope was in a "good general condition, awake and breathing spontaneously" . (ANSA).
