Lunedì 05 Luglio 2021

ROME

Raffaella Carrà dies

Legendary entertainer was 'Lady of Italian TV' says Franceschini

Raffaella Carrà dies

ROME, JUL 5 - Italian TV icon and entertainment legend Raffaella Carrà died on Monday at the age of 78, her family said. The singer, actress, dancer and TV host, who starred with Frank Sinatra in Von Ryan's Express in 1965 and found cult TV success in Spain and other countries, becoming a gay icon, had been ill for some time. Her widower, choreographer and director Sergio Iapino, said "her talent will shine forever". Culture Minister Dario Franceschini said: "With the passing of Raffaella Carrà we lose the Lady of Italian television. A woman of great talent, passion and humanity who accompanies us our whole lives through. Addio Raffaella". Rock great Vasco Rossi tweeted "The most BEAUTIFUL and the best of all time!! ciao Raffaella viva #raffaellacarrá". Music legend Gianni Morandi said "What grief: I can't believe it..." in a Facebook post showing one of their TV duets, in Lucio Battisti's 'Il mio canto liìbero'. RAI State broadcaster presenting queen Milly Carlucci tweeted "I'm shocked. A sad and painful day. A hug full of affection for her loved ones and a huge thanks to you Raffaella, for everything that you gave us. #RaffaellaCarrà". Fellow presenter Antonella Clerici tweeted: "Unimitable, unique, a true Star, a talent to watch with admiration and respect. I would have liked to tell her many things but I never dared...buon viaggio". Legendary songwriter Mogol told ANSA "Raffaella was a dear person, and then so joyous, so happy, brava, kind. Such a death is sad for everyone, Raffaella was a person from another time, for Italian television a historic figure, really an icon of our country. I remember like that, smiling, joyous and beautiful". Journalist and talk-show host Massimo Giletti said "Never known such a vital woman: perfect antithesis of death, Ciao immense Raffaella". Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said "an icon of Italian TV, a member of the family for whole generations. Her passing leave a great void and much, so much sadness. I join in the grief of her loves ones. Addio Raffaella, you will always remain in our hearts". (ANSA).

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
