Mattarella urges sustainable migrant reception

PARIS, JUL 5 - President Sergio Mattarella on Monday called for sustainable and concrete migrant reception by the EU in an address to the Sorbonne in Paris. "If we want this Europe of our to continue to ensure prosperity and wellbeing we must equip ourselves with a strategy for reception - sustainable but concrete - in line with the complex challenges of today", he said. Mattarella said the global challenges demanded the presence of the EU "in line with its responsibilities". (ANSA).