Lunedì 05 Luglio 2021 | 18:24

PARIS
Mattarella urges sustainable migrant reception

ROME
COVID: 480 new cases, 31 more victims

ROME
Euros: Italy aren't favourites says Mancini

ROME
Raffaella Carrà dies

ROME
Raffaella Carrà dies

ROME
Euros: Italy aren't favourites says Mancini

ROME
Euros: Italy good enough to reach final says Bonucci

MILAN
Priest term for sex abuse cut

FOGGIA
Girl, 12, drowns off Puglia

ROME
Euros: Italy's Spinazzola has Achilles operation

ROME
Golf: Molinari returns to Italian Open at Ryder venue

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari, c’è Marfella tra coloro che sono in sospeso. Berra potrebbe avere una seconda opportunità

TarantoLa novità
Taranto, indennizzi per i danni subiti dai palazzi più esposti «all’aggressione delle polveri» inquinanti dell’ex Ilva

BatEsame alle unghie
Barletta, «Bambini esposti alle polveri sottili»

FoggiaIl caso
Vieste, dispersa in mare una ragazzina di 12 anni

BrindisiRifiuti gettati lungo le strade
Brindisi, incastrati dalle «fototrappole»

BariAcquedotto pugliese: investimenti
acqua

MateraLa novità
Matera, una ciclovia per innamorarsi dei percorsi storici

Lecceil dramma
Copertino, morto il ciclista investito da un'auto

PotenzaTruffa
Potenza, scoperti 13 furbetti del reddito di cittadinanza

«Si torna a morire di tumore»

Alessia Marcuzzi a Roseto Valfortore: è il paese della mamma

Putignano sub intensiva chiuso reparto covid

E la cannoniera sparò su Santo Spirito

Lecce, bimba 10 anni precipita dal secondo piano: salvata da un passante, non è in pericolo di L'vita

ROME

Positivity rate edges up from 0.57% to 0.60%

ROME, JUL 5 - There have been 480 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 31 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Monday. That compares with 808 new cases and 12 more victims Sunday. But 14 of the 31 new victims date back to previous periods, and have only now been added to the tally, the ministry said. Some 74,649 more tests have been done, compared to 141,640 Sunday. The positivity rate edged up from 0.57% to 0.60%. Intensive care cases fell by six and hospital admissions by 27. The case tally since the start of the epidemic is now 4,263,797, and the death toll 127,680. The recovered and discharged are 4,092,586, up 1,582 on Sunday. The currently positive are 43,531, down 1,133 on Sunday. Some 42,003 people are in domestic isolation (-1,100). (ANSA).

