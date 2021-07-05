COVID: 480 new cases, 31 more victims

ROME, JUL 5 - There have been 480 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 31 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Monday. That compares with 808 new cases and 12 more victims Sunday. But 14 of the 31 new victims date back to previous periods, and have only now been added to the tally, the ministry said. Some 74,649 more tests have been done, compared to 141,640 Sunday. The positivity rate edged up from 0.57% to 0.60%. Intensive care cases fell by six and hospital admissions by 27. The case tally since the start of the epidemic is now 4,263,797, and the death toll 127,680. The recovered and discharged are 4,092,586, up 1,582 on Sunday. The currently positive are 43,531, down 1,133 on Sunday. Some 42,003 people are in domestic isolation (-1,100). (ANSA).