Raffaella Carrà dies

Mattarella urges sustainable migrant reception
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Putignano, chiude il reparto Covid: la felicità degli operatori è tutta nel balletto sulle note di «Mille»
ROME
05 Luglio 2021
ROME, JUL 5 - Italian entertainment legend Raffaella Carrà died on Monday at the age of 78, her family said. The singer, actress, dancer and TV host, who starred with Frank Sinatra in Von Ryan's Express in 1965 and found cult TV success in Spain and other countries, becoming a gay icon, had been ill for some time. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su