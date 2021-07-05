Lunedì 05 Luglio 2021 | 18:23

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

PARIS
Mattarella urges sustainable migrant reception

Mattarella urges sustainable migrant reception

 
ROME
COVID: 480 new cases, 31 more victims

COVID: 480 new cases, 31 more victims

 
ROME
Euros: Italy aren't favourites says Mancini

Euros: Italy aren't favourites says Mancini

 
ROME
Raffaella Carrà dies

Raffaella Carrà dies

 
ROME
Raffaella Carrà dies

Raffaella Carrà dies

 
ROME
Euros: Italy aren't favourites says Mancini

Euros: Italy aren't favourites says Mancini

 
ROME
Euros: Italy good enough to reach final says Bonucci

Euros: Italy good enough to reach final says Bonucci

 
MILAN
Priest term for sex abuse cut

Priest term for sex abuse cut

 
FOGGIA
Girl, 12, drowns off Puglia

Girl, 12, drowns off Puglia

 
ROME
Euros: Italy's Spinazzola has Achilles operation

Euros: Italy's Spinazzola has Achilles operation

 
ROME
Golf: Molinari returns to Italian Open at Ryder venue

Golf: Molinari returns to Italian Open at Ryder venue

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari, c’è Marfella tra coloro che sono in sospeso. Berra potrebbe avere una seconda opportunità

Bari, c’è Marfella tra coloro che sono in sospeso. Berra potrebbe avere una seconda opportunità

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

TarantoLa novità
Taranto, indennizzi per i danni subiti dai palazzi più esposti «all’aggressione delle polveri» inquinanti dell’ex Ilva

Taranto, indennizzi per i danni subiti dai palazzi più esposti «all’aggressione delle polveri» inquinanti dell’ex Ilva

 
BatEsame alle unghie
Barletta, «Bambini esposti alle polveri sottili»

Barletta, «Bambini esposti alle polveri sottili»

 
FoggiaIl caso
Vieste, dispersa in mare una ragazzina di 12 anni

Vieste, dispersa in mare una ragazzina di 12 anni

 
BrindisiRifiuti gettati lungo le strade
Brindisi, incastrati dalle «fototrappole»

Brindisi, incastrati dalle «fototrappole»

 
BariAcquedotto pugliese: investimenti
acqua

Bari, nuove reti idriche e fognarie

 
MateraLa novità
Matera, una ciclovia per innamorarsi dei percorsi storici

Matera, una ciclovia per innamorarsi dei percorsi storici

 
Lecceil dramma
Copertino, morto il ciclista investito da un'auto

Copertino, morto il ciclista investito da un'auto

 
PotenzaTruffa
Potenza, scoperti 13 furbetti del reddito di cittadinanza

Potenza, scoperti 13 furbetti del reddito di cittadinanza

 

i più letti

«Si torna a morire di tumore»

In Puglia «Si torna a morire di tumore»: l'allarme

Alessia Marcuzzi a Roseto Valfortore: è il paese della mamma

Alessia Marcuzzi in vacanza a Roseto Valfortore: è il paese della mamma

Putignano sub intensiva chiuso reparto covid

Putignano, chiude il reparto Covid: la felicità degli operatori è tutta nel balletto sulle note di «Mille»

E la cannoniera sparò su Santo Spirito

E la cannoniera sparò su Santo Spirito

Lecce, bimba 10 anni precipita dal secondo piano: salvata da un passante, non è in pericolo di L'vita

Lecce, bimba 10 anni precipita dal secondo piano: salvata da un passante, non è in pericolo di vita

ROME

Raffaella Carrà dies

Legendaryy entertainer passes away at 78

Raffaella Carrà dies

ROME, JUL 5 - Italian entertainment legend Raffaella Carrà died on Monday at the age of 78, her family said. The singer, actress, dancer and TV host, who starred with Frank Sinatra in Von Ryan's Express in 1965 and found cult TV success in Spain and other countries, becoming a gay icon, had been ill for some time. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it