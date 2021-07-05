Lunedì 05 Luglio 2021 | 18:23

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

PARIS
Mattarella urges sustainable migrant reception

Mattarella urges sustainable migrant reception

 
ROME
COVID: 480 new cases, 31 more victims

COVID: 480 new cases, 31 more victims

 
ROME
Euros: Italy aren't favourites says Mancini

Euros: Italy aren't favourites says Mancini

 
ROME
Raffaella Carrà dies

Raffaella Carrà dies

 
ROME
Raffaella Carrà dies

Raffaella Carrà dies

 
ROME
Euros: Italy aren't favourites says Mancini

Euros: Italy aren't favourites says Mancini

 
ROME
Euros: Italy good enough to reach final says Bonucci

Euros: Italy good enough to reach final says Bonucci

 
MILAN
Priest term for sex abuse cut

Priest term for sex abuse cut

 
FOGGIA
Girl, 12, drowns off Puglia

Girl, 12, drowns off Puglia

 
ROME
Euros: Italy's Spinazzola has Achilles operation

Euros: Italy's Spinazzola has Achilles operation

 
ROME
Golf: Molinari returns to Italian Open at Ryder venue

Golf: Molinari returns to Italian Open at Ryder venue

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari, c’è Marfella tra coloro che sono in sospeso. Berra potrebbe avere una seconda opportunità

Bari, c’è Marfella tra coloro che sono in sospeso. Berra potrebbe avere una seconda opportunità

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

TarantoLa novità
Taranto, indennizzi per i danni subiti dai palazzi più esposti «all’aggressione delle polveri» inquinanti dell’ex Ilva

Taranto, indennizzi per i danni subiti dai palazzi più esposti «all’aggressione delle polveri» inquinanti dell’ex Ilva

 
BatEsame alle unghie
Barletta, «Bambini esposti alle polveri sottili»

Barletta, «Bambini esposti alle polveri sottili»

 
FoggiaIl caso
Vieste, dispersa in mare una ragazzina di 12 anni

Vieste, dispersa in mare una ragazzina di 12 anni

 
BrindisiRifiuti gettati lungo le strade
Brindisi, incastrati dalle «fototrappole»

Brindisi, incastrati dalle «fototrappole»

 
BariAcquedotto pugliese: investimenti
acqua

Bari, nuove reti idriche e fognarie

 
MateraLa novità
Matera, una ciclovia per innamorarsi dei percorsi storici

Matera, una ciclovia per innamorarsi dei percorsi storici

 
Lecceil dramma
Copertino, morto il ciclista investito da un'auto

Copertino, morto il ciclista investito da un'auto

 
PotenzaTruffa
Potenza, scoperti 13 furbetti del reddito di cittadinanza

Potenza, scoperti 13 furbetti del reddito di cittadinanza

 

i più letti

«Si torna a morire di tumore»

In Puglia «Si torna a morire di tumore»: l'allarme

Alessia Marcuzzi a Roseto Valfortore: è il paese della mamma

Alessia Marcuzzi in vacanza a Roseto Valfortore: è il paese della mamma

Putignano sub intensiva chiuso reparto covid

Putignano, chiude il reparto Covid: la felicità degli operatori è tutta nel balletto sulle note di «Mille»

E la cannoniera sparò su Santo Spirito

E la cannoniera sparò su Santo Spirito

Lecce, bimba 10 anni precipita dal secondo piano: salvata da un passante, non è in pericolo di L'vita

Lecce, bimba 10 anni precipita dal secondo piano: salvata da un passante, non è in pericolo di vita

ROME

Euros: Italy aren't favourites says Mancini

But Bonucci says Azzurri good enough to get to final

Euros: Italy aren't favourites says Mancini

ROME, JUL 5 - Italy do not go into Tuesday's Euro 2020 semi-final against Spain as favourites, even though they stretched their unbeaten record to 32 games and their winning streak to 13 with Friday's 2-1 victory over Belgium in the quarter-finals, coach Roberto Mancini said Monday. "If Italy and Spain are here it means that both have done well," Mancini told a news conference. "They got here on merit. The percentage is 50-50. "It will certainly be a beautiful match. "We both have talented players". Remarking that it was "unfair" that the match will be watched by predominantly English fans, Mancini said that he would have liked to see a stadium equally divided between Italy and Spain supporters. Mancini also defended first-choice centre-forward Ciro Immobile saying the Lazio striker had been unfairly criticised after the Belgium match. "Immobile is still the Golden Boot, he is one of those who has scored the most goals in the last few years and it always happens in a Euros or World Cup that the most criticised one is the one that resolves a game or tournament. "We are quite tranquil at the moment". Immobile got the lowest ratings of the Azzurri against Belgium. Italy are good enough to reach the final of Euro 2020 if they keep playing like they have been recently, defender Leonardo Bonucci said ahead of the semi-final against Spain. "If we play like the Italy of the last 30 matches we will have immense satisfaction tomorrow night," Bonucci said. "We are enjoying it. "We have got this far and we want to give everything we have to make the Italian people proud of this national team". He added that the Azzurri hoped to dedicate victory to Lorenzo Spinazzola, one of Italy's stars of the tournament who is set to be out for at least six months after injuring his Achilles tendon against Belgium. "Losing him was a big blow," the Juve centre back said. "After he had surgery this morning, he was the one giving strength and energy to us. "We want to go all the way and we owe it to him". (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it