Euros: Italy aren't favourites says Mancini

ROME, JUL 5 - Italy do not go into Tuesday's Euro 2020 semi-final against Spain as favourites, even though they stretched their unbeaten record to 32 games and their winning streak to 13 with Friday's 2-1 victory over Belgium in the quarter-finals, coach Roberto Mancini said Monday. "If Italy and Spain are here it means that both have done well," Mancini told a news conference. "They got here on merit. The percentage is 50-50. "It will certainly be a beautiful match. "We both have talented players". (ANSA).