Euros: Italy aren't favourites says Mancini

Mattarella urges sustainable migrant reception
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Putignano, chiude il reparto Covid: la felicità degli operatori è tutta nel balletto sulle note di «Mille»
ROME
05 Luglio 2021
ROME, JUL 5 - Italy do not go into Tuesday's Euro 2020 semi-final against Spain as favourites, even though they stretched their unbeaten record to 32 games and their winning streak to 13 with Friday's 2-1 victory over Belgium in the quarter-finals, coach Roberto Mancini said Monday. "If Italy and Spain are here it means that both have done well," Mancini told a news conference. "They got here on merit. The percentage is 50-50. "It will certainly be a beautiful match. "We both have talented players". (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su