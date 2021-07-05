Girl, 12, drowns off Puglia

Euros: Italy good enough to reach final says Bonucci
05 Luglio 2021
FOGGIA, JUL 5 - A 12-year-old girl drowned off Puglia on Monday. The girl went missing off Vieste in the Gargano peninsula in the morning and her body was found in the afternoon. Vieste port authority men found it at San Francesco, Mayor Giuseppe Nobile said. Police are trying to establish what happened. (ANSA).
