Priest term for sex abuse cut

05 Luglio 2021
MILAN, JUL 5 - An Italian priests' jail term for sexually abusing a 15-year-old boy was cut from six year and four months to five and a half years on appeal in Milan Monday. Don Mauro Galli, former parish priest of Rozzano near Milan, was found guilty of raping the boy in December 2011. The cleric was granted extenuating circumstances which had not been granted at the first-instance trial. (ANSA).
