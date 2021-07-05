Euros: Italy's Spinazzola has Achilles operation

ROME, JUL 5 - Leonardo Spinazzola had surgery in Finland on Monday on the Achilles tendon he ruptured in Italy's 2-1 win over Belgium in the quarter-finals of Euro 2020, sources said. The operation was a success, the sources added. The wing-back has been one of the Azzurri's outstanding players at the tournament and his loss is a big setback to the national team. The AS Roma player is set to be sidelined for at least six months. He will return to Rome in the next few days and will join the Italy squad at Wembley to cheer them on if they reach the final of the Euros. "I thank you all for being so close to me (with your support)," Spinazzola said via Instagram. "There are so many of you! "The countdown has started. See you soon". (ANSA).