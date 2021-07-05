Lunedì 05 Luglio 2021 | 16:45

ROME
Euros: Italy good enough to reach final says Bonucci

MILAN
Priest term for sex abuse cut

FOGGIA
Girl, 12, drowns off Puglia

ROME
Euros: Italy's Spinazzola has Achilles operation

ROME
Golf: Molinari returns to Italian Open at Ryder venue

BARI
4 arrested for funding global terror jihad near Bari

LIVORNO
Woman found dead in home in Livorno, husband arrested

ROME
Inmate probed for ISIS propaganda in Italian jails

ROME
Wimbledon:Berrettini thru to quarters,1st Italian in 23 yrs

ROME
Muti takes the Roads of Friendship to Armenia

TRIESTE
Caver trapped near Pordenone rescued

Serie C
Bari, c’è Marfella tra coloro che sono in sospeso. Berra potrebbe avere una seconda opportunità

FoggiaIl caso
Vieste, dispersa in mare una ragazzina di 12 anni

BrindisiRifiuti gettati lungo le strade
Brindisi, incastrati dalle «fototrappole»

BariAcquedotto pugliese: investimenti
acqua

TarantoIl caso
Taranto, automobilista aggredito: aveva negato l'elemosina

MateraLa novità
Matera, una ciclovia per innamorarsi dei percorsi storici

Lecceil dramma
Copertino, morto il ciclista investito da un'auto

PotenzaTruffa
Potenza, scoperti 13 furbetti del reddito di cittadinanza

BatLa curiosità
Mimmo da Barletta a Monaco di Baviera per seguire gli azzurri di Mancini

«Si torna a morire di tumore»

Alessia Marcuzzi a Roseto Valfortore: è il paese della mamma

Putignano sub intensiva chiuso reparto covid

E la cannoniera sparò su Santo Spirito

Lecce, bimba 10 anni precipita dal secondo piano: salvata da un passante, non è in pericolo di L'vita

ROME

Want to make Italians proud, dedicate win to Spinazzola-defender

ROME, JUL 5 - Italy are good enough to reach the final of Euro 2020 if they keep playing like they have been recently, defender Leonardo Bonucci said Monday ahead of Tuesday's semi-final against Spain at Wembley. The Azzurri are unbeaten in 32 games and on a 13-match winning streak after Friday's 2-1 win over Belgium in the quarter-finals. "If we play like the Italy of the last 30 matches we will have immense satisfaction tomorrow night," Bonucci said. "We are enjoying it. "We have got this far and we want to give everything we have to make the Italian people proud of this national team". He added that the Azzurri hoped to dedicate victory to Lorenzo Spinazzola, one of Italy's stars of the tournament who is set to be out for at least six months after injuring his Achilles tendon against Belgium. "Losing him was a big blow," the Juve centre back said. "After he had surgery this morning, he was the one giving strength and energy to us. "We want to go all the way and we owe it to him". (ANSA).

