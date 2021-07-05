Golf: Molinari returns to Italian Open at Ryder venue

ROME, JUL 5 - Italy's 2018 British Open winner Francesco Molinari is set tol return to the Italian Open, after missing last year's event, at the venue for the 2023 Ryder Cup on the outskirts of Rome. The 78th Italian Open will take place from September 2 to 5 at the Marco Simone Golf & Country Club at Guidonia. Also featuring will be Guido Migliozzi, Molinari's partner at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, fresh from his fine showing at the US Open last month. Federgolf President Franco Chimenti said Monday: "The success Rome will have with the Ryder Cup will be unprecedented". Migliozzi came fourth in the US Open behind winner John Rahm of Spain and nine spots above his compatriot, Italy's only major winner Molinari, who tied for 13th at Torrey Pines on June 20. The Vicenza-born 24-year-old eclipsed the efforts of his 38-year-old Turin-born countryman. Migliozzi's feat helped him rise 31 places to 72nd in the world rankings while Molinari gained 40 slots to 133rd. (ANSA).