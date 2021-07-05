Lunedì 05 Luglio 2021 | 16:44

ROME
Euros: Italy good enough to reach final says Bonucci

MILAN
Priest term for sex abuse cut

FOGGIA
Girl, 12, drowns off Puglia

ROME
Euros: Italy's Spinazzola has Achilles operation

ROME
Golf: Molinari returns to Italian Open at Ryder venue

BARI
4 arrested for funding global terror jihad near Bari

LIVORNO
Woman found dead in home in Livorno, husband arrested

ROME
Inmate probed for ISIS propaganda in Italian jails

ROME
Wimbledon:Berrettini thru to quarters,1st Italian in 23 yrs

ROME
Muti takes the Roads of Friendship to Armenia

TRIESTE
Caver trapped near Pordenone rescued

Bari, c’è Marfella tra coloro che sono in sospeso. Berra potrebbe avere una seconda opportunità

FoggiaIl caso
Vieste, dispersa in mare una ragazzina di 12 anni

BrindisiRifiuti gettati lungo le strade
Brindisi, incastrati dalle «fototrappole»

BariAcquedotto pugliese: investimenti
acqua

TarantoIl caso
Taranto, automobilista aggredito: aveva negato l'elemosina

MateraLa novità
Matera, una ciclovia per innamorarsi dei percorsi storici

Lecceil dramma
Copertino, morto il ciclista investito da un'auto

PotenzaTruffa
Potenza, scoperti 13 furbetti del reddito di cittadinanza

BatLa curiosità
Mimmo da Barletta a Monaco di Baviera per seguire gli azzurri di Mancini

«Si torna a morire di tumore»

Alessia Marcuzzi a Roseto Valfortore: è il paese della mamma

Putignano sub intensiva chiuso reparto covid

E la cannoniera sparò su Santo Spirito

Lecce, bimba 10 anni precipita dal secondo piano: salvata da un passante, non è in pericolo di L'vita

BARI

4 arrested for funding global terror jihad near Bari

1mn euros to 42 'collectors' in 49 countries 2015-2020

BARI, JUL 5 - Italian police on Monday arrested four people at Andria north of Bari on suspicion of funding terrorist jihadists around the world. Police said the four had sent about a million euros in over 1,000 money transfers to 42 "foreign collectors" in 49 countries between 2015 and 2020. The countries all have a terrorism risk, police said. They included Serbia, Turkey, Germany, United Arab Emirates, Albania, Russia, Hungary, Jordan and Thailand. Most of the money went to Islamic State and sister organizations in Syria, police said. Money was sent to Russia a few days before a terror attack in Daghestan that mowed down five women praying in an Orthodox church on February 18, 2018, police said. The arrestees are all Andrian citizens, aged 29, 30, 32 and 42. Two main channels were identified for the money transfers: one between Turkey, Lebanon and the Mideast, and one through the Balkans. (ANSA).

